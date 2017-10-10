Protesters Shut Down Charlottesville Planning Commission Meeting

Protesters ended a Charlottesville Planning Commission meeting after chanting and disrupting the room.

Dozens of protesters fighting for “Justice for Deandre Harris" showed up to City Hall Charlottesville Tuesday evening. A group of people interrupted the Charlottesville Planning Commission's meeting because they want the city to drop all charges against him.

Police issued a warrant for 20-year-old Harris Monday. He's charged with one count of malicious wounding.

Dozens of protesters are demanding the city drop the charges against Harris. They filled Council Chambers during the Planning Commission meeting, yelling things like, "Justice for Deandre", "Black Lives Matter", and "Cops and the Klan go hand in hand.”

Police plan to provide information once Harris is in custody. But protesters don't want that to happen.

"I'm here because Deandre was asked to turn himself the into police and we are demanding that the city drop the charges against him, this is also a commission meeting so the city is planning to build an enormous building on water street that is meant for people not of low-income abilities to live there,” Caroline, a protester, said.

Caroline said the group is trying to highlight that the housing crisis in Charlottesville is "anti-black".

Eventually police cleared the all of City Hall threatening arrests if people did not leave. The meeting did not resume, and the planning commission will have to hold the public hearings scheduled for Tuesday night at a later date.