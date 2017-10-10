Jens Soering Requests Release from Parole Board

A former UVA student who was convicted in a 1985 double murder in Bedford County is requesting a parole board let him out of prison.

Jens Soering had a parole hearing on October 10. A decision is not expected until at least the end of the month.

The now 51-year-old is being held at Buckingham Correctional Center.

Soering's prosecution in the murders of Derek and Nancy Haysom was based on blood found at the scene of those murders.

Albemarle County Sheriff Chip Harding and DNA experts argue that blood came from someone else.

The governor's office is currently reviewing Soering's petition for pardon.