Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office Investigating Bank Robbery

Release from Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office:

The suspect is described as a White male, approximately mid to late twenties, approximately 6 foot tall. The male was wearing red hat, red shirt, blue jeans, and has tattoos on his neck. See photos below.

The suspect robbed the bank, then fled by vehicle, and was last seen in an older model silver 2 or 4 door sedan.

Please be on the lookout for anyone matching the suspect’s description.

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery above, contact Captain David R. Wells of the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office at 434-589-8211.