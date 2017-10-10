White Nationalists Hold Torch-Lit Rally at Lee Park Saturday Night

Torch-lit rally, May 13, 2017. Photo courtesy of the Associated Press

Charlottesville police broke up a night-time rally of Confederate heritage supporters in Lee Park Saturday night.

The group held a vigil around the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee with torches fired up to show their opposition to city council's vote to remove the statue.

The group is demanding the city keep the statue standing.

Among the crowd was white nationalist Richard Spencer, who tweeted this photo just hours after talking to NBC29 at an earlier rally:

The torch-lit vigil followed a tense afternoon in another Charlottesville park as protesters at Jackson Park clashed over City Council's vote to remove the statue of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson.