Nathanael Greene Elementary School Aids in Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

Supplies that will be sent to Puerto Rico

A school in Greene County is doing its part to help with hurricane relief in Puerto Rico.

Nathanael Greene Elementary School has filled almost 100 large boxes with supplies to help.

Each box has dozens of items like cleaning products, canned food, pet supplies, and baby products.

Teachers say the idea came up while teaching students about current world events.

"We feel that current events are extremely important, teaching tolerance and empathy with what's going on all around the world,” says Alexis Drewer, a teacher at Nathanael Greene Elementary School. “There's so much day-to-day that happens, and it's important that these students are aware of their surroundings."

The boxes are being shipped to Puerto Rico during the week of October 9.

Students and teachers will continue collecting supplies once they have more space.