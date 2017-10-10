Albemarle's J'Quan Anderson Earns Falcon Club Player of Week

Albemarle High School quarterback J'Quan Anderson is the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

Anderson accounted for five of Albemarle's six touchdowns Friday in the Patriots' 42-35 win over Orange County.

Anderson rushed for a whopping 252-yards and three touchdowns.

He also passed for two scores and 136-yards.

"I'm just glad we got the win," says Anderson. "This Falcon Club award isn't just going to me but also my teammates. Just getting this and the win is something that we can all look back on. My offensive line worked hard all week. The defense worked hard. The coaching staff worked hard all week. Just us preparing for this game and preparing for the next few games we have to play like its our last, so just playing hard and staying together."

"It was special," says head coach Brandon Isaiah. "He went out and made tons of plays. He had a heavy load on his shoulders. His teammates played with him. They all played together and we were able to come out with the team victory."