Gov. McAuliffe Grants $6 Million to School Security Efforts

Many door locks haven't been updated since 2008

The grant will fund security cameras at schools

Schools across Virginia are getting a serious upgrade thanks to a grant from Governor McAuliffe.

He is awarding $6 million to schools across the state to improve security efforts.

Over 100 school divisions were awarded, including many in central Virginia.

For example, Madison County will be receiving over $69,000 to improve cameras and security check-ins.

Greene County Public Schools will get $52,000.

School employees say most of its funding will improve window tinting and classroom door locks, many of which haven't been fixed since 2008.

The Greene County School Board says modern security features are difficult for rural counties to afford.

This grant will make them possible.

The award gives priority to schools most in need of updates or higher numbers of security offenses.

"We've received this grant multiple years in a row now, and so what we've been able to do is continue to add more to what we already have but there's no way we would be able to do it without that security grant,” says Kyle Pursel of Greene County Public Schools.

Five schools will benefit from the grant in Greene County and three are being awarded in Madison County.

The superintendents in both counties say they have begun ordering different security tools and hope to install them within the month.