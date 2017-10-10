JMU & Villanova Set to Battle in College GameDay Showdown

The #1 ranked JMU football team plays host to #11 Villanova on Saturday.

The Dukes are a perfect 6-0 and have won 17 straight games which is the longest current win streak in all of college football.

Villanova is 4-2 and ranks third in total defense giving up an average 13.2 points per game. The Wildcats are allowing only 50 rushing yards per game.

JMU ranks fifth in scoring offense averaging 41.8 points per game.

ESPN's College GameDay will be broadcasting live from JMU from 9am-Noon on Saturday. It's the second time in the last three years the college football pregame show has come to JMU.

College GameDay was in Harrisonburg two years ago for JMU's 59-49 loss to Richmond.

The festivities can be a bit of a distraction for the players, but JMU is a veteran team with guys like Charlottesville native, senior Aaron Stinnie and Andrew Ankrah who were starters on that JMU team two years ago when GameDay was here.

"I don't have to sell them on anything because they experienced it two years ago," says head coach Mike Houston. "They've got a sour taste in their mouth from the experience last time when GameDay was here. The other thing we lean on is our experience in the National Championship game last year. Our whole focus is 100% about Villanova because that's the only thing that we have impact on. The player are not fans. They will be one day. They'll be alumni one day they'll be fans one day but right now, their job is to win a football game, so they are focused 100% on doing what we are supposed to do this weekend and that's try to find someway to beat Villanova."