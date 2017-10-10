Judge Sentences Man Charged in Charlottesville Shooting

A man convicted in a 2016 shooting which wounded another man in Charlottesville will spend three years behind bars.

A judge sentenced 21-year-old Ty-Quane Gregory to eight years in prison for a malicious wounding charge, suspending five of those years.

The victim was shot in the leg during the October 2016 shooting near second street and Monticello Avenue. They were transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Initially following the incident, Gregory was wanted on charges of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and felon in possession of a firearm.

A Charlottesville grand jury indicted him on the malicious wounding charge Tuesday, February 21 2017.

Gregory entered an Alford Plea to malicious wounding in May 2017 at his arraignment hearing. An Alford Plea means he doesn't admit guilt, but will be treated as if he pleaded guilty.

He is being held at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional jail pending his intake in the state prison system.