Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney Provides Possible Charges from Rally

Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney Dave Chapman is providing the city manager and police details on possible charges from Saturday's torch-lit rally in Emancipation Park.

In the memo, Chapman explains it’s not enough for people to feel a "general threat" from the extreme message expressed by torch-bearing demonstrators.

He says, in part, "There must be specific circumstances that would cause people who are...present to have a legitimate and immediate fear of death or bodily harm."