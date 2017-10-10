Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney Provides Possible Charges from Rally

Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney Provides Possible Charges from RallyPosted: Updated:
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney Dave Chapman is providing the city manager and police details on possible charges from Saturday's torch-lit rally in Emancipation Park.
No Bond for Indiana Man Accused of Assaulting Woman at Unite the Right Rally
A Charlottesville judge is withholding bond against Dennis Lloyd Mothersbaugh, an Indiana man accused of assault and battery.
Small Collections Library at UVA Archiving August 12 Relics
The Albert and Shirley Small Special Collections Library is preserving the events of August 12 and the Charlottesville community's response to the “Unite the Right” rally.
Study: Charlottesville Rally Drew Participants from 35 States
A study has found that a white nationalist rally that turned deadly in Charlottesville earlier this year drew participants from at least 35 states.
UVA Issues Statement Following October 7 White Nationalist Rally
“The University of Virginia strongly condemns the actions of Richard Spencer and the other racists and white supremacists who once again gathered in downtown Charlottesville on Saturday night."
White Nationalists Gather at Emancipation Park
At around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 7, a group of white nationalists gathered in Emancipation Park carrying Tiki torches.
Northam Stops in Charlottesville, Discusses White Nationalist Rally
Saturday evening’s Tiki torchlit rally is drawing condemnation from Virginia politicians, including Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam.
Charlottesville Releases Statement, Creates Task Force in Response to Rally
At approximately 7:40 p.m. last night, Mr. Richard Spencer and a group or approximately 40 people held an unannounced tiki torch rally in Emancipation Park that lasted approximately 10 minutes.
