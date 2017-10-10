No Bond for Indiana Man Accused of Assaulting Woman at Unite the Right Rally

Video images of a man allegedly assaulting a woman during the Unite the Right Rally (Images courtesy SPLC Hatewatch)

A Charlottesville judge is withholding bond against an Indiana man accused of assault.

Thirty-seven-year-old Dennis Lloyd Mothersbaugh appeared via video in Charlottesville General District Court Tuesday, October 10. He had been taken into custody by the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office in Northern Vernon on September 28. Authorities later extradited Mothersbaugh to Virginia.

Investigators said a video posted to social media shows Mothersbaugh assaulting a woman as a crowd left Charlottesville's Emancipation Park during the Unite the Right rally on August 12.

He is charged with assault and battery.

A public attorney was appointed to represent Mothersbaugh after the defendant told the judge that he does not have a job.

Mothersbaugh is being held at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. He is scheduled to be back in court on November 3.