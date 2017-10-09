Quantcast

Louisa County High School Dedicating Football Field to Mark Fischer

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Louisa County High School will dedicate its football field to long-time head coach Mark Fischer before the Lions' Homecoming game against Monticello this Friday.

The ceremony where Fischer will be presented with a resolution dedicating the field as "Mark L. Fischer Field" begins at 7:10 p.m. on Louisa County's football field.

"It makes you so humble because there's been so many great coaches in all sports that have come through here,” says Fischer. “To have this opportunity, its awesome. I'll focus on it when the time comes. I've got to categorize stuff but when the time comes, I'll soak up every minute of it and I'm sure I'll be emotional but it will mean the world to me."

Fischer has served as head coach for 12-years in two different stints at Louisa.

Prior to the start of this season, Fischer announced that he'd be stepping down as head coach at the end of this year.

Fischer has been battling cancer since 2012.

  Reported by Wolf Gohlke

