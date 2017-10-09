Arrest Warrant Obtained for Deandre Harris

A man seen being beaten on video inside the east Market Street Parking Garage on August 12 is now facing a felony charge.

Charlottesville police say a person took out a warrant against Deandre Harris.

Harris is the 20-year-old man who was seen being attacked by a group of white nationalists after crowds dispersed following the “Unite the Right” rally.

He's being charged with one count of malicious wounding.

The magistrate had a Charlottesville detective verify the facts in the warrant.

Alex Micheal Ramos and Daniel Borden are both being charged with malicious wounding for attacking Harris.