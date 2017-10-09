Arrest Warrant Obtained for Deandre Harris

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
A man seen being beaten on video inside the east Market Street Parking Garage on August 12 is now facing a felony charge.
Charlottesville police say a person took out a warrant against Deandre Harris.
Harris is the 20-year-old man who was seen being attacked by a group of white nationalists after crowds dispersed following the “Unite the Right” rally.
He's being charged with one count of malicious wounding.
The magistrate had a Charlottesville detective verify the facts in the warrant.
Alex Micheal Ramos and Daniel Borden are both being charged with malicious wounding for attacking Harris.
Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:
On today’s date, a warrant was issued for Deandre Shakur Harris (B/M; 20 years of age; resident of Suffolk, Virginia) in relation to an assault that occurred on August 12th in the area of the East Market Street parking garage.
The victim went to the Magistrate’s office, presented the facts of what occurred and attempted to obtain the warrant. The magistrate requested that a detective respond and verify these facts. A Charlottesville Police Department detective did respond, verified the facts and a warrant for Unlawful Wounding (Va Code 18.2-51) was issued.
Once Harris is arrested and taken in to custody an update to this media release will be sent out.