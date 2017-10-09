Red-Hot Wahoos Favored to Win at North Carolina Saturday

The UVa football team (4-1) has won three straight games and is a 4-point favorite to beat North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Sunday. It's the first time in almost three years the 'Hoos have been favored to win a road game.

This season the Cavaliers won at Boise State earlier this season by 19 points. It was part of Virginia's 3-game win streak. Coach Mendenhall is making sure his team stays humble and focused.

"Its a test of maturity," says Mendenhall. "No matter how many pats they're getting on the back, wherever they're getting them from, as soon as they walk through the doors it's back to a precise and certain level of expectation and accountability."

Wahoo players have named Virginia's winning-ways as 'the new standard'.

"I just thought the new thing should be 'the new standard', how we do things around here," says UVA junior linebacker Chris Peace. "That's what we've been going off since August. It grows with every single win. We used to overlook opponents, that used to be the old way, this year we don't do that anymore."

UVA senior guard John Montelus says, "Everyone's definitely excited about this season a lot of guys this is new for them and you can see the joy in their eyes. A lot of guys are more motivated at practice."

Virginia's next three ACC opponents have a combined record of 0-8 in the ACC. North Carolina is 0-4 including 1-5 overall. The Tar Heels have an inexperienced quarterback in dual-threat freshman Chazz Surratt.

"I think this is a chance for us to get in his head a little bit," says sophomore linebacker Chris Moore. "Just because we do a lot of different things with our defense. We spin out of coverages, we walk into coverages, our line shifts, our linebackers shift a lot so this is a chance for us to get into his head show him some stuff he hasn't seen yet."

Virginia and North Carolina kickoff at 3;30pm Saturday in Chapel Hill.

On Monday, UVa senior safety Quin Blanding was named the ACC Defensive Back of the Week. He had an interception return for touchdown and eight tackles Saturday in Virginia's 28-21 win over Duke.