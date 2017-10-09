Update: Passenger in Albemarle Car Crash Dies from Injuries

County of Albemarle Police Department Press Release:

Christopher Shaun McDaniel has passed away from injuries suffered during a car crash Saturday afternoon in the 2400 block of Thomas Jefferson Parkway.

McDaniel, 39, of Fluvanna County was the passenger in the single vehicle crash and was transported in critical condition to the University of Virginia Medical Center.

He died Sunday evening. The car was traveling westbound around 12:30 p.m. Saturday when the driver, 43-year-old Angela Sue Wingfield of Fluvanna County, lost control of the car, veered off the right side of the roadway and hit a tree. Wingfield was airlifted to the UVa Med Center, where she later died.

This is the eighth traffic fatality investigated by the ACPD in 2017. This crash remains under investigation.

Drive safely,

Madeline J. Curott

Public Safety Officer