Passing Storm Knocks Out Power Throughout Central Virginia

Some central Virginians are still in the dark after windy weather passed through the area.

The rain and wind that rolled in overnight Sunday, October 8, brought down trees and caused damage to some power poles.

According to Dominion Energy's outage map, the largest affected area was in Lake Monticello, where a damaged power line left approximately 2,400 people without power. Most of those outages were reported on the Fluvanna County side (1,876), but also affected were folks in Albemarle County (571). Around 90 power customers in Louisa County lost power as well.

There have been outages reported in other areas, but those are more scattered: