ACSA Declares Water Emergency Due to Drought

The Albemarle County Service Authority is declaring a water emergency due to the drought.
This means that mandatory water restrictions in Albemarle County could take effect starting sometime after Monday, October 9.
This announcement comes after a meeting held Monday morning by the ACSA.
It says despite recent rain, reservoir levels continue to drop.
County supervisors will have to approve the declaration of emergency during their board meeting Wednesday.
If approved, water restrictions will take effect starting Thursday.
Albemarle County Service Authority Press Release:
Charlottesville, VA – October 9, 2017 – The Albemarle County Service Authority (ACSA) Board of Directors today approved a water emergency drought condition and has requested the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors at their October 11, 2017 meeting to declare an Emergency.
Upon the approval of that Emergency Declaration, the ACSA on Thursday, October 12, 2017 will begin implementing mandatory water restrictions. This follows the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority’s declaring of a drought warning stage and drought emergency.
Weeks of dry weather have resulted in lower than normal river and reservoir levels and a request to area residents to restrict outdoor water usage and other water conservation restrictions.
This request to restrict water usage as proposed, would be mandatory for all ACSA water customers and users. “If we see water use decline and if it rains several times in the near future, we may be able to avoid additional emergency water restrictions” says ACSA Executive Director Gary O’Connell.
While water conservation is always important, at this time we encourage our customers to be particularly frugal in their water use. To sustain acceptable levels in the water supply, we are requiring mandatory restrictions for all our customers to NOT conduct any outdoor watering, and several other restrictions including:
• No washing any car, truck, trailer or any other type of mobile equipment except at a certified commercial vehicle wash facility is allowed.
• Unless required by state or local laws or when performed by a licensed commercial power washing company, no street, driveway, parking lot, service station apron, outside of buildings or any other outside surface may be cleaned.
• Plants may only be watered using a watering can or by a non-leaking hose with an automatic (hand-held) shut-off nozzle. This means no sprinklers, irrigation systems or any other method, can be used to water outside shrubbery, trees, lawns, vegetable gardens or any other vegetation, hand watering exempted. The only exception is for commercial green houses, nursery stocks, athletic fields and courts, which may be watered only enough to preserve plant life and only between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m.
• Swimming and wading pools requiring more than five gallons of water and/or wading or swimming pools drained after the effective date of these regulations may not be replenished or refilled. There are exceptions in order to prevent structural damage for new pools constructed or contracted for on or before effective date. Contact the ACSA for details and authorization.
• Water will not be served in restaurants, except upon request.
• Fire hydrants will not be used for any other purpose than fire suppression, unless specific authorization is received from the ACSA;
• Commercial lodging establishments shall adopt a policy which limits the daily changing of washable linens and towels.
Tips on Water Conservation are available on www.serviceauthority.org or ACSA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.