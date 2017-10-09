ACSA Declares Water Emergency Due to Drought

The Albemarle County Service Authority is declaring a water emergency due to the drought.

This means that mandatory water restrictions in Albemarle County could take effect starting sometime after Monday, October 9.

This announcement comes after a meeting held Monday morning by the ACSA.

It says despite recent rain, reservoir levels continue to drop.

County supervisors will have to approve the declaration of emergency during their board meeting Wednesday.

If approved, water restrictions will take effect starting Thursday.