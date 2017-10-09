Candidates for Governor Set for 3rd, Final Debate

The third debate will take place at UVA-Wise

WISE, Va. (AP) - The two major party candidates in Virginia's closely watched race for governor are set for their third and final debate.

Republican Ed Gillespie and Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam will debate Monday evening at the University of Virginia at Wise. Gillespie was a senior White House adviser to former President George W. Bush.

The southwest Virginia debate comes a month before Election Day in a year when only two states are electing new governors. Virginia's swing state status has led to intense national interest, with President Donald Trump recently weighing in on Twitter to attack Northam and urge voters to support Gillespie.

Southwest Virginia, home to the state's economically depressed coal country, went heavily for Trump, and Gillespie likely will need similar support to win.

