Study: Charlottesville Rally Drew Participants from 35 States

Study: Charlottesville Rally Drew Participants from 35 StatesPosted: Updated:
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
-
A study has found that a white nationalist rally that turned deadly in Charlottesville earlier this year drew participants from at least 35 states.
-
White Nationalists Gather at Emancipation Park
At around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 7, a group of white nationalists gathered in Emancipation Park carrying Tiki torches.
-
Charlottesville Judge Rules Confederate Statue Shrouds Remain
A judge has ruled the black shrouds covering the statues of Robert E. Lee and Thomas Johnathan “Stonewall” Jackson in downtown Charlottesville will remain.
-
Statue Debate Heads to Charlottesville Circuit Court October 4
A court hearing is set for October 4 in regards to the controversy over confederate statues in Charlottesville.
-
New Rules Would Limit Crowds, Ban Guns at Lee Statue Rallies in Richmond
Proposed rules for political rallies at Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue call for limiting crowd size and banning guns.
-
Heaphy: Independent Review Not Just About Police Response
After some concerns, Charlottesville City Council is taking time to discuss the independent review that is being conducted about white supremacy events that have happened in the city.
-
Charlottesville City Council Votes to Rename Part of 4th Street To Honor Heather Heyer
The mother of Heather Heyer is speaking out about a sign that will honor her daughter’s memory.
-
Charlottesville May Rename Street in Honor of Heather Heyer
A street in downtown Charlottesville may be renamed in honor of Heather Heyer, a woman who lost her life while protesting hate in the city.
-