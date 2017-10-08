Charlottesville to Celebrate Indigenous People's Day

The City of Charlottesville will officially recognize Indigenous People's Day on Monday, October 9, instead of the traditional Columbus Day holiday.

On Sunday night, a group of about 30 people gathered on the Downtown Mall to discuss the importance of remembering that Native Americans remain a part of our society.

Karenne Wood, a member of the Monacan tribe, spoke about why this holiday is important to her.

“To me, it means a way of celebrating the fact that native people have been here for at least 18,000 years until today,” says Wood. “We are not people of the past, we are people of the present and the future."

In September, Charlottesville City Council voted to celebrate indigenous People’s Day instead of Columbus Day.