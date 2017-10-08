Charlottesville to Celebrate Indigenous People's Day

Charlottesville to Celebrate Indigenous People's DayPosted: Updated:
People met on Sunday night ahead of Indigenous People's Day
People gathered on the Downtown Mall
Charlottesville to Celebrate Indigenous People's DayMore>>
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story