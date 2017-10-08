Albemarle County Supervisor Mallek Holds Series of Town Hall Meetings

Albemarle County White Hall District Supervisor Ann Mallek is hosting a series of town hall meetings this month.

The first is this Tuesday, October 10, at 7 p.m. at Crozet Elementary School.

The community is invited to come out and learn about the county's capital improvement program and discuss any concerns.

Supervisor Mallek will hold two other town halls on October 23 at White Hall Community Center and the 25 at Broadus Wood Elementary School.