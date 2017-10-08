Albemarle Firefighters Kick Off Fire Prevention Week

With a drought warning in place, firefighters in Albemarle County are kicking off Fire Prevention Week and letting people know the best ways to prevent these dry conditions from going up in flames.

East Rivanna Volunteer Fire Company and the Albemarle County Fire Marshal teamed up to spread the word on Sunday, October 8, outside the Pantops Giant.

Firefighters spoke with families and handed out pamphlets about the importance of having two preplanned exit routes in case of a fire.

“With the lack of rainfall and stuff we’ve seen of late, it’s even more important to practice good fire safety and that's the message we’re spreading here, fire safety in the home, fire safety outside the home,” says Dustin Lang, assistant fire chief at East Rivanna Volunteer Fire Company.

Fire Prevention Week is a nationally recognized event that runs until next Saturday, October 14.