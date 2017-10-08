Graves Mountain Lodge Feels Effects of Drought

The rivers in the area are low due to the drought-like conditions

The second day of the Graves Mountain Apple Harvest Festival in Madison County kicked off on Sunday, October 8, with some much-needed rain.

The area is currently experiencing drought conditions.

The manager at Graves Mountain Lodge says the lack of rain has made the apples much smaller this year.

He also says people haven't been visiting the area to fish this season because the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries hasn't been able to stock the Rose or Rivanna rivers.

“You can basically walk across the creek anywhere you want right now because there's not hardly any water in the river except for the few puddles that are still in there,” says Lynn Graves, manager of Graves Mountain Lodge.

Graves says he believes the Rivanna is down about half a foot.

A reminder: mandatory water restrictions are currently in place in Charlottesville and Albemarle County until the drought warning is lifted.