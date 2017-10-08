Graves Mountain Lodge Feels Effects of Drought

Graves Mountain Lodge Feels Effects of DroughtPosted: Updated:
Graves Mountain Lodge
The rivers in the area are low due to the drought-like conditions
Graves Mountain Lodge Feels Effects of DroughtMore>>
Reported by Caroline Coleburn
Reported by Caroline Coleburn
Caroline Coleburn joined the NBC29 News Team in September of 2017, while finishing her B.A. in media studies and government at the University of Virginia. You can reach Caroline via email or on Twitter.Full Story
Caroline Coleburn joined the NBC29 News Team in September of 2017, while finishing her B.A. in media studies and government at the University of Virginia. You can reach Caroline via email or on Twitter.Full Story