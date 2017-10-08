Drivers Can Expect Delays as Crews Make Adjustments to Rt. 20

Commuters between Charlottesville and Scottsville, or Lake Monticello, are advised to expect delays during their Monday commute.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says you can expect delays at the intersection of routes 20 and 53 in Albemarle County on Monday, October 9.

Crews will be making adjustments to the southbound lanes of Route 20.

VDOT says the adjustments should reduce lane-changing and improve safety and traffic flow.

Drivers are advised to use caution in that area and expect intermittent lane closures between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.