5th District Democratic Candidates Take Part in Candidate's Forum

5th District Democratic Candidates Take Part in Candidate's ForumPosted: Updated:
Candidate's Forum at The Haven
Ben Cullop
Leslie Cockburn
Andrew Sneathern
5th District Democratic Candidates Take Part in Candidate's ForumMore>>
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story