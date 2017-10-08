5th District Democratic Candidates Take Part in Candidate's Forum

Three Democratic candidates looking to unseat 5th District Republican Congressman Tom Garrett in 2018 took part in a candidate's forum on Sunday, October 8, in Charlottesville.

Ben Cullop, Andrew Sneathern, and Leslie Cockburn answered questions from a moderator and the audience at The Haven for more than an hour.

They all denounced Garrett's past meeting with Unite the Right rally organizer Jason Kessler, and spoke about how they would deal with white nationalist groups.

“Giving a platform to these types of organizations in my mind is unacceptable and it’s not leadership, and it’s not something that I would do when I’m in congress,” says Cullop.

“Challenge it, take it up to the Supreme Court and let the Supreme Court decide whether Nazi rallies with heavy weapons should be allowed in American cities,” says Cockburn.

“I'm gonna do everything I can to make sure that we have an authentic conversation about the way that we’ve treated people of color in our country and to make sure that we talk about the wounds that not only exist from the past but about the current disparities people feel,” says Sneathern.

The primary to determine which of these candidates will face Garrett will take place June 12, 2018.