Virginia Football Winning is 'New Standard'

Its been a decade since Virginia started a season 4-1.

The last time was 2007, which was under Al Groh.

That year, the 'Hoos went on to finish 9-4 and earn a berth in the Gator Bowl.

Since then, Virginia's had just one winning season.

Yesterday, the Cavaliers won their conference opener 28-21 over Duke.

Virginia's now won three-straight games.

The Wahoos even fell behind 14-7 but stormed back scoring 21 unanswered points to take a 28-14 lead late in fourth.

The defense gave up just one third down conversion in the second half, which came on a penalty.

But the 'Hoos aren't surprised they’re winning.

In fact, they expect it.

"The players have named what we're doing the 'New Standard'," says head coach Bronco Mendenhall. "I didn't name it, so they've recognized that they want that, and they want that to be normal. They're striving for it. They're investing in it and I'm glad to help them, but it has to be theirs and it is right now."

"Its just a new standard," says senior receiver Doni Dowling. "We're trying to set a new standard for Virginia football. When you here Virginia football we want there to be a ring to it. It's a new standard. Its not the Virginia football that almost wins. We're going to play hard and if we don't win the other team is going to say it was a tough win."