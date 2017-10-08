Ralph Northam Stops in Charlottesville to Address White Nationalist Rally

Saturday evening’s Tiki torchlit rally is drawing condemnation from Virginia politicians, including Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam.

On Sunday, October 8, he made a campaign stop in Charlottesville where he addressed the white nationalist rally that took place in Emancipation Park Saturday night.

Northam joined Democratic Delegate David Toscano Sunday afternoon for an event in Belmont's Mas Tapas.

His first words to the packed restaurant condemned the actions of the white nationalists, who have continuously returned to Charlottesville since May to protest City Council’s decision to remove the Robert E. Lee statue.

Northam told the crowd that he doesn't see two sides to the “alt-right” rallies.

He also made a promise to continue to fight and resist hate from neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

"We need to make sure that they know that they are not welcome here in Virginia, and that we don't condone hatred and bigotry, and we're going to work with our community, law enforcement, and make sure that we do everything that we can to keep our community safe and again to keep them away and not to come back to places like Charlottesville,” says Northam.

Northam says now is the time for healing and reconciliation.

He vowed that if elected, that's what he and Democrats in Virginia are going to do.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie has not yet commented on Saturday night’s rally.