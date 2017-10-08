Quantcast

Group Creates Mural to Condemn White Nationalist Rally

Edited by Emmy Freedman
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The Charlottesville Solidarity Wall Group got to work early on Sunday, October 8, creating a mural on the Freedom of Speech Wall on the Downtown Mall to condemn the actions of Richard Spencer and the other white nationalists who took part in Saturday night's torchlit rally in Emancipation Park.

Spencer and about 30 other white activists gathered in Emancipation Park with Tiki torches at around 7:45 p.m. Saturday. They stood around the shrouded Robert E. Lee statue, chanted that they would be back, and then departed the park a little more than 10 minutes later.

The mural calls out Spencer directly and says the October 7 rally was “a continuation of state-sanctioned violence on marginalized communities.”

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

