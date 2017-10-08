Harrisonburg Police Investigate Homicide

Harrisonburg Police Department Press Release:

Harrisonburg, Va. – The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) continues to investigate a fatal shooting that took place overnight.

On October 8, at approximately 12:45 a.m., officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to Vibe Bistro and Hookah Lounge located at 1588 South Main Street for a reported gunshot call. The victim, Miguel Angel Meza Ramirez, 20, of Harrisonburg, was taken to Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect, Wesley Cruz, 27, of Harrisonburg reportedly fled the scene prior to arrival by first responders. Cruz now has three outstanding felony warrants in relation to this investigation: first degree murder, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The Harrisonburg Police Department requests that anyone with information related to this incident or Cruz’s whereabouts contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2640. Callers can provide anonymous tips at Crime Solvers: 540-574-5050. Tipsters may also text “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).