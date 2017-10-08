UVA Issues Statement Following October 7 White Nationalist Rally

University of Virginia Office of University Communications Press Release:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 8, 2017 — The University of Virginia issued the following statement regarding the white supremacist rally in downtown Charlottesville on the evening of Oct. 7.

“The University of Virginia strongly condemns the actions of Richard Spencer and the other racists and white supremacists who once again gathered in downtown Charlottesville on Saturday night. Their message of hate and bigotry and use of torches have one purpose: to further intimidate and divide our community. These forces of hate are not welcome here and their abhorrent behavior will not be tolerated. The University will continue to work aggressively with its law enforcement partners to enforce laws and regulations aimed at protecting members of our community.”