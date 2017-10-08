Albemarle Police Investigate Seventh Traffic Fatality of 2017

County of Albemarle Police Department:

The Albemarle County Police Department responded to a single car crash around 12:30 Saturday afternoon in the 2400 block of Thomas Jefferson Parkway.

The vehicle had two occupants and was traveling westbound when the driver lost control of the car, veered off the right side of the roadway and hit a tree. The driver, 43-year-old Angela Sue Wingfield of Fluvanna County, was airlifted to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where she later died.

The passenger was transported by ambulance to UVa Med Center where he is listed in critical condition. This crash remains under investigation.

Drive safely,

Madeline J. Curott

Public Safety Officer