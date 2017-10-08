Black Lives Matter Members Stage Counterprotest at Carr's Hill

Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, October 7, students and community members associated with Black Lives Matter gathered in front of Carr's Hill at the University of Virginia to chant at police and read a list of demands.

This gathering followed in the wake of a white nationalist rally that took place at Emancipation Park around 7:45 p.m. Saturday night.

Students present at the Carr's Hill rally say that it had not been planned in advance. When members heard about the white nationalist rally, they quickly gathered in response.

Police stood around the premises of Carr's Hill, also known as the President's House, and on the steps in front of the building.

One protester read a list of 10 demands, which include removing all Confederate monuments, dropping all charges against Veronica Fitzhugh, and the resignation of Mayor Mike Signer, City Council, UVA President Teresa Sullivan, and Police Chief Al Thomas.

At around 11:30 p.m., law enforcement deemed the gathering an unlawful assembly and protesters dispersed.

No arrests have been made at this time.