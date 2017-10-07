Law Enforcement Officers Compete in High Heels Race

Law enforcement officers in the Shenandoah Valley got in a little exercise on Saturday, October 7, but not in their everyday uniforms.

Wearing high heels, police officers and workers from the New Directions Center competed in relays at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton.

This was all part of the national "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" campaign to raise awareness of domestic violence.

“There is a lot of domestic violence throughout our community, and it really transcends all socio-economic groups, races, any kind of situation,” says Sergeant Brian Edwards of the Waynesboro Police Department. “It is a pervasive problem, so we are out here raising awareness."

This year's winning team in the high heel race was from Middle River Regional Jail.

This is the second time the event was held to support New Directions Center, which provides shelter and resources for survivors of domestic violence in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County.