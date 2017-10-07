White Nationalists Gather at Emancipation ParkPosted: Updated: Oct 08, 2017 12:27 AM
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
White Nationalists Gather at Emancipation Park
At around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 7, a group of white nationalists gathered in Emancipation Park carrying Tiki torches.
Study: Charlottesville Rally Drew Participants from 35 States
A study has found that a white nationalist rally that turned deadly in Charlottesville earlier this year drew participants from at least 35 states.
Northam Stops in Charlottesville, Discusses White Nationalist Rally
Saturday evening’s Tiki torchlit rally is drawing condemnation from Virginia politicians, including Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam.
Charlottesville Releases Statement, Creates Task Force in Response to Rally
At approximately 7:40 p.m. last night, Mr. Richard Spencer and a group or approximately 40 people held an unannounced tiki torch rally in Emancipation Park that lasted approximately 10 minutes.
Mayor Signer, Wes Bellamy Threaten Legal Action Following White Nationalist Rally
Charlottesville leaders and law enforcement officials are threatening legal action after the white nationalist Tiki torch rally in Emancipation Park on Saturday, October 7.
UVA Issues Statement Following October 7 White Nationalist Rally
“The University of Virginia strongly condemns the actions of Richard Spencer and the other racists and white supremacists who once again gathered in downtown Charlottesville on Saturday night."
KKK Leader Awaits Hearing on Charlottesville Gun Charge
A Baltimore Ku Klux Klan leader who authorities say fired a gun during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville is in custody in Virginia awaiting a court appearance this week.
Black Lives Matter Members Stage Counterprotest at Carr's Hill
Black Lives Matter activists gathered in front of Carr's Hill at UVA tonight to chant at police and read a list of demands.
