White Nationalists Gather at Emancipation Park

At around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 7, a group of white nationalists gathered in Emancipation Park carrying Tiki torches.

Around three dozen people showed up to gather around the shrouded Robert E. Lee statue.

One person in the crowd was well-known "alt-right" white nationalist Richard Spencer.

Spencer led the group with a bull horn as they chanted "you will not replace us" and "we will be back."

This chain of protests began in May after the Charlottesville City Council voted to remove the Lee monument.

The gathering on Saturday night was much smaller than the three previous rallies.

Some bystanders screamed back at the group while others looked on silently.

Police stood by, and the gathering ended in less than half and hour with no violence.

This rally was the first of its nature since the deadly events on August 12.

Around an hour after the group left the park, Richard Spencer tweeted at Mayor Mike Signer saying "It was great to be back in C'ville. We can catch up next time we're in town."

Spencer says Charlottesville has become symbolic for the oppression of speech and that the people of Charlottesville are going to have to get used to the group's presence.