White Nationalists Gather at Emancipation Park

Richard Spencer was in attendance on Oct. 7

At around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 7, a group of white nationalists gathered in Emancipation Park carrying Tiki torches.

Around three dozen people showed up, and some in the crowd chanted "we will be back."

One person in the crowd was well-known "alt-right" white nationalist Richard Spencer.

Police were on standby at the park.

The group departed the park around 8 p.m.

Around an hour after the group left the park, Richard Spencer tweeted at Mayor Mike Signer saying "It was great to be back in C'ville. We can catch up next time we're in town."

