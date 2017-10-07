Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival Provides Activities for All Ages

The festival expects to draw over 5,000 people

The 37th annual Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival kicked off on Saturday, October 7, at Claudius Crozet Park with more than 100 vendors from Virginia and beyond.

The family-friendly festival includes face painting and a bounce house for kids, as well as live music and local ciders for adults.

The festival is the park's largest fundraiser of the year.

"This year's money is going to go towards, I believe the amphitheater, is what the large amount of funds are for,” says Bevin Boisvert, the festival’s coordinator. “In the past, we've done the trails and the dog park."

The festival is expected to attract more than 5,000 people.

If you missed the fun on Saturday, the festival continues on Sunday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.