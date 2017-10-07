Quantcast

Albemarle Yard Sale Raises Money for Haitian Orphanage

Edited by Emmy Freedman
The yard sale, held at Mt. Olivet Church
Clothing at the yard sale
Proceeds from sales will benefit a Haitian orphanage
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A yard sale in Albemarle County has raised more than $14,000 on the weekend of October 7 to support orphans in Haiti.

This year, the yard sale was held at two locations: Mount Olivet Church and Crossroads. The two-day long fundraiser wrapped up at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 7.

Organizers say the amount raised will fully fund operations at the Ford Orphanage and School in Haiti for over a month.

This is the second year in a row this yard sale has raised over $14,000 for the orphanage.

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

