Albemarle Yard Sale Raises Money for Haitian Orphanage

A yard sale in Albemarle County has raised more than $14,000 on the weekend of October 7 to support orphans in Haiti.

This year, the yard sale was held at two locations: Mount Olivet Church and Crossroads. The two-day long fundraiser wrapped up at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 7.

Organizers say the amount raised will fully fund operations at the Ford Orphanage and School in Haiti for over a month.

This is the second year in a row this yard sale has raised over $14,000 for the orphanage.