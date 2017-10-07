Charlottesville Activists Raise Awareness of Native American Culture

An activist group in Charlottesville is raising awareness of Native American land and cultural sites that could be lost if the Atlantic Coast Pipeline is built.

Members of the Solidarity Wall Group chalked an anti-pipeline mural on the downtown Freedom of Speech Wall on Saturday, October 7.

This comes ahead of the city-declared celebration of Indigenous People’s Day on Monday, October 9.

In September, City Council voted to celebrate this holiday in lieu of Columbus Day.

“Ignoring the very real issues that continue to face indigenous people right here in our own backyard is a missed opportunity, so the Atlantic Coast Pipeline is proposed to bring fracked gas from West Virginia through North Carolina and Virginia and disproportionately hit those native communities,” says Molly Congor of the Solidarity Wall Group.

Dominion Energy maintains it will fairly compensate all landowners affected by the installation of the pipeline.