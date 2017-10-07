3 UVA Students Arrested During Bicentennial Celebration

Three University of Virginia students face charges for a protest during Friday night's bicentennial celebration.

The students blocked a screen showing the events and unfurled a banner that read "200 years of white supremacy.”

Police arrested Hannah Russell-Hunter, Lossa Zenebe, and Joshua Williams for trespassing.

In a statement about the arrests, the university says: "The UVA Bicentennial Launch yesterday on the Lawn was a ticketed event. Any person who interrupts an invited speaker or event shall be requested to leave and removed if they refuse to leave or persist in interrupting any speaker or event."