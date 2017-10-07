Sam Brunelle Raises $4,100 at 'Hoops for Houston' Youth Basketball Camp

When Samantha Brunelle isn't assisting her teammates out on the court, she's finding ways to assist those in need off the court.

This Saturday, the William Monroe basketball star held a youth basketball camp to help those in Houston, Texas, who were affected by the devastating flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

Brunelle's 'Hoops for Houston' camp was held at William Monroe Middle School and raised $4,100.

The first session, which was for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade, was from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m.

The second session, which was for those in sixth through ninth grade, kicked off at noon and went until 2:00 p.m.

The camp was just $20-dollars per kid.

"I'm so happy to be able to see these kids that want to come out here and get in work," says Brunelle. "Little do they know, they're helping a lot of other people just by doing this. Fundamentals are always key, no matter what age you're at. I really think the basics and fundamentals are important, especially for this age group. You just have to build those up to get into the higher levels of basketball."

Brunelle also auctioned off her team USA jersey, which went for $600.

It was the jersey she wore this past summer in Argentina, during team USA's run to winning the gold medal at the FIBA Americas U-16 championship.