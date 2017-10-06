Quantcast

Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights

Albemarle 42, Orange County 35
Appomattox 58, Chatham 7
Buffalo Gap 36, Stuarts Draft 33
Charlottesville 76, Fluvanna 6
Collegiate-Richmond 31, Woodberry Forest 28
Covenant School 38, Fishburne Military 0
Culpeper 27, Skyline 16
Goochland 49, Cumberland 7
Harrisonburg 62, Rockbridge County 28
Louisa 40, Powhatan 14
Luray 42, R.E. Lee-Staunton 33
Madison County 55, Nelson County 10
Monticello 34, Western Albemarle 10
Riverheads 42, Wilson Memorial 0
Spotswood 9, Waynesboro 7
St. Christopher's 35, Fork Union Prep 18
Turner Ashby 28, Fort Defiance 19
William Monroe 41, Manassas Park 20