Meghan Moriarty

ACAC Raises Funds for CASPCA with Annual Dogtoberfest
Puppies and dogs of all shapes and sizes got to enjoy one last splash of summer at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ annual Dogtoberfest.Full Story
PACEM Training Volunteers Ahead of Helping Charlottesville-Area Homeless
Charlottesville-area churches and other organizations are gearing up to help people who will desperately need food and shelter during the colder months.Full Story
RWSA Opens New Pump Station
After years of planning, a $32 million water project is up and running in Charlottesville. The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority showed off its new pump station on Moores Creek Ln. Thursday.Full Story
Crozet Man Provides Aid to Hurricane Victims in Puerto Rico
Walter Hall is using his drone company to help those suffering in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.Full Story
Shelter for Help in Emergency to Host Candlelit Vigil for Domestic Violence Victims
The Shelter for Help in Emergency in Charlottesville will host a candlelit vigil on the evening of October 2 to remember community members who have lost their lives to domestic abuse.Full Story
Scottsville Presbyterian Church Hosts Anti-Gun Violence Concert
On Sunday, October 1, an Albemarle County congregation joined hundreds of churches across the country in remembering the thousands of lives that are lost to gun violence every year.Full Story
Rt. 250 Bypass to Close During Dairy Road Bridge Repairs
The bypass and Dairy Road will be closed from 11 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Crews will be removing the existing sidewalk on the bridge.Full Story
City Council to Vote on 4th Street Name Change
A street in Downtown Charlottesville may get a new name to honor the woman who was killed when a car plowed into protesters following the Unite the Right rally on August 12.Full Story
Gov. McAuliffe, Pam Northam Rally Support for Gubernatorial Candidate
With less than six weeks until Election Day, Virginia Democrats are out on the campaign trail around central Virginia. Gov. McAuliffe is joining his lieutenant governor’s wife to rally support for her husband in the gubernatorial race.Full Story
Local Food Hub Prepares for Farm to School Week
Friday, September 29, marks the first ever "Feed Virginia Day of Action," an initiative started by Virginia First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe and others to fight against hunger.Full Story
