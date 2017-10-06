Meghan Moriarty joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland.

Meghan was a reporter for the Capital News Service, UMD's award-winning, student-run station, where she covered local news, Congress, the Maryland General Assembly and even reported from overseas.

Her professional broadcasting career began in college, where she spent 2-years as a part-time multimedia journalist at the Washington,DC CBS affiliate WUSA*9. Additionally, Meghan served as a White House intern and an editorial intern at the publication Washington Life.

When she's not looking for an interesting story, Meghan enjoys a good cup of coffee, traveling, and meeting new people.

Meghan is originally from New Jersey, just outside Philadelphia, but she's excited to live in the Charlottesville area and see all that Virginia has to offer.

To contact Meghan or share your story ideas you can email her at mmoriarty@nbc29.com and follow her on Twitter @MeghanMoriarty_