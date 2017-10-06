Perrone Robotics Announces Plans to Expand, Invest

Governor Terry McAuliffe was on hand on Friday, October 6, as Perrone Robotics made a major announcement concerning its future and the Albemarle County economy.

The Crozet-based tech company is at the forefront of the driverless car movement.

At a recent event, the company showcased its fully autonomous car for the governor and others.

On Friday, founder Paul Perrone announced that his company plans to expand its Albemarle County headquarters.

Perrone Robotics plans to invest $3.8 million into the central Virginia economy over the next three years.

The company says it will expand its infrastructure and add 127 new jobs.

Governor McAuliffe was thrilled with the announcement and believes that more tech companies like Perrone’s will soon be coming to Virginia.

"Having Perrone and this automated software for these vehicles will bring other businesses that want to be in this space," says McAuliffe. "This company has been around since 2003; they had the chance to go to California, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. I'm very proud that they decided to stay here and do it here."

Perrone's expansion is in conjunction with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership's Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

Tom Garrett, Creigh Deeds, and Steve Landes all joined the governor for this big announcement.