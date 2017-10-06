Waynesboro Taking Steps to Improve Industrial Park

Waynesboro city leaders are taking steps to make the Nature's Crossing Technology Center more marketable.

Officials gathered for a work session October 6 to talk about sewage capacity.

There are two options being discussed, a $1.5 million plan and the other is over $13 million and would require a partnership with Augusta County.

The deputy city manager says getting the infrastructure in place makes Nature's Crossing more attractive to prospects.

"We know that more and more you have to be pad ready. And essentially that means that you have to be ready to accommodate an industrial user in a short period of time which means roads, water, sewer service all in place,” said Jim Shaw, Waynesboro deputy city manager.

The size of the sewage capacity the city chooses determines what kind of industry Nature's Crossing can accommodate.