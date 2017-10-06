Quantcast

City Space Showcases Charlottesville Businesses with Photography Exhibit

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Emmy Freedman
Connect
Made in Charlottesville exhibit Made in Charlottesville exhibit
Champion Brewing at Made in Charlottesville Champion Brewing at Made in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

If you're interested in checking out what some Charlottesville area businesses have to offer, an event at City Space on Friday, October 6, might be to your liking.

About 50 businesses are being showcased through a photography exhibit as part of First Fridays.

It's all organized by the program Made in Charlottesville.

Organizers worked with a local photographer to capture foods, drinks, technology companies, and other products and designs around town.

"Part of our goal working in the office of economic development is to support and promote businesses that make our economy, and we felt a, uh, locally branded initiative would be a good way to do that and that's why we came up with Made in Charlottesville,” says Jason Ness of Charlottesville's Office of Economic Development.

The event on Friday night began at 5: 30 p.m. and will wrap up at 7:30 p.m.

  • City Space Showcases Charlottesville Businesses with Photography ExhibitMore>>

  • Reported by Spencer Burke

    Reported by Spencer Burke

    Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter

    Full Story

    Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter

    Full Story