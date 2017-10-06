City Space Showcases Charlottesville Businesses with Photography Exhibit

If you're interested in checking out what some Charlottesville area businesses have to offer, an event at City Space on Friday, October 6, might be to your liking.

About 50 businesses are being showcased through a photography exhibit as part of First Fridays.

It's all organized by the program Made in Charlottesville.

Organizers worked with a local photographer to capture foods, drinks, technology companies, and other products and designs around town.

"Part of our goal working in the office of economic development is to support and promote businesses that make our economy, and we felt a, uh, locally branded initiative would be a good way to do that and that's why we came up with Made in Charlottesville,” says Jason Ness of Charlottesville's Office of Economic Development.

The event on Friday night began at 5: 30 p.m. and will wrap up at 7:30 p.m.