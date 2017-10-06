UVA Celebrates Bicentennial with Star-Studded Performances

Security is tight tonight at a celebration at the University of Virginia.

Friday, October 6, marks the bicentennial anniversary of Mr. Jefferson's university and it comes with a few star-studded performances.

UVA expects about 20,000 people to fill the lawn.

There's a long line to get in with doors opening at 6 p.m. Friday.

A celebration that took place earlier in the day on the lawn commemorates when three U.S. presidents gathered for the university's cornerstone ceremony back in 1817.

In attendance at that monumental moment were Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and James Monroe.

Two hundred years later, the stage is now set for musical guests including Leslie Odom, Jr., Andra Day, and the Goo Goo Dolls.

The event will begin at 7 p.m.

"I feel really fortunate that I'm at the university for this celebration which is very special but the real reason it's special is the third century - the century that starts tomorrow - and what we're going to do in the third century I think will be truly phenomenal," says UVA President Teresa Sullivan. "It's a great experience for our students right now, it's going to be even better."

The university is using a clear bag policy for the event.

The security measures are similar to the ones used for the unity concert at Scott Stadium in September.

This is a ticketed event, but if you didn't get one you can watch it at several remote viewing locations around the university.

And if you aren't coming down for the festivities, it's safe to say you should avoid the area due to heavy traffic.