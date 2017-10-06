Students at Woodbrook Elementary Send Money to School in Houston

Students in Albemarle County are hoping some music and money can help a school in Texas recover from hurricane Harvey.

Woodbrook Elementary School students, parents, and teachers raised over $400 to give to Wisdom High School in Houston Texas. A parent matched that donation, making their total donation amount over $800.

Some students performed over Skype and also showed artwork Woodbrook would be sending down to Texas.

"I think it feels really good to be giving back to them what shouldn't have been taken from them but they couldn't help it. So it feels good giving back to them," said Lillian Stajduhar.

Many of the younger students gave their lunchtime cookie and ice cream money as a way to contribute to the fundraiser.