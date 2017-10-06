Sen. Kaine Among U.S. Senators to Visit Puerto Rico to Survey Damage, Relief

WASHINGTON (AP) - A bipartisan group of five senators will travel to Puerto Rico Saturday to survey damage from Hurricane Maria and monitor relief efforts.

The hurricane has killed at least 34 people and most residents are still without electricity.

Democratic lawmakers participating in the trip are Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Tim Kaine of Virginia and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

Republican Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Cory Gardner of Colorado will also make the trip. The Department of Homeland Security is coordinating the visit.

The government is spending almost $200 million a day for emergency hurricane response. Lawmakers in the coming weeks will likely consider a $29 billion disaster aid package to pay for recovery efforts and federal flood insurance claims.

