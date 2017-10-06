Mineral Avenue in Louisa County will be Closed October 7

Virginia Department of Transportation Release:

On Saturday Oct. 7, motorists are advised to use alternate routes around the town of Mineral in Louisa County for a special event requiring road closures.

Route 1115 (Mineral Avenue) will be closed from 3:30 p.m. until approximately 5:30 p.m. During the closure, the Virginia Department of Transportation will assist the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office with detouring traffic.

Message boards will be in place to alert motorists of the upcoming closure.

