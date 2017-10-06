Teal Pumpkin Project Offers Trick-Or-Treaters Allergy-Free Options

Giant Food today announced it is the exclusive grocery partner on the East Coast to the Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) Teal Pumpkin Project® to help shoppers become more aware of food allergies and ensure safe choices for all trick-or-treaters this Halloween.



Shoppers will find special Teal Pumpkin Project sections at all participating Giant Food store locations where they will be able to purchase allergy friendly, non-food treats like glow sticks as well as the teal pumpkin baskets which can placed in front of their home to indicate they have safe, non-food treats available for children with food allergies.



"For years Giant Food has supported programs that benefit children's health and well being, and this year we are proud to be the exclusive East Coast grocery partner for this amazing project with FARE," said Gordon Reid, president of Giant Food of Landover, Md. "Food allergies should not prevent any child from having a happy an carefree Halloween and the Teal Pumpkin Project helps promotes a safe, inclusive trick-or-treating experience."



"Launching the Teal Pumpkin Program was a way for us to make sure all children feel included during Halloween," said Lois A. Witkop, chief advancement officer at FARE. "It really puts parents' minds at ease when they see the teal pumpkins around their neighborhood. We're so pleased to partner with Ahold USA and its brands, which recognize the importance of inclusion during Halloween, which can be challenging for so many families."